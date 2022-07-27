Dr. Preetesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preetesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preetesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The whole team was fantastic. I couldn't be happier. Dr Patel had me back on the golf course 6 weeks after surgery. The whole process was laid out from the very beginning with all appointments scheduled before I walked out of the office once the decision to go was made. All appointments were timely, making disruption to my schedule minimal.
About Dr. Preetesh Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578661286
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
