Overview

Dr. Preetesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Patel works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.