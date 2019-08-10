Dr. Preecha Supanwanid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Supanwanid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preecha Supanwanid, MD
Overview
Dr. Preecha Supanwanid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Preecha Supanwanid MD PC921 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 336-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional, efficient, caring, explains diagnosis-options of care and succinct in explanations during procedure. I am very well cared for by Dr. Supanwanid. Support office staff is excellent and caring- Great concern and listening skills. Facilitate appointments relative to severity of problems. Thank you.
About Dr. Preecha Supanwanid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Supanwanid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Supanwanid speaks Thai.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Supanwanid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supanwanid.
