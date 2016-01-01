Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 932-6036
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 44 years of experience
- English, Serbo-Croatian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
