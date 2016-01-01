Overview

Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Popovic works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.