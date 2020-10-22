Dr. Predrag Knez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Predrag Knez, MD
Overview
Dr. Predrag Knez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Knez works at
Locations
Palm Beach Heart Clinic108 Intracoastal Pointe Dr Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 575-5785
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knez is one of the kindest most caring doctors I have met in a very long time. He is an excellent physician. His intellect and compassionate heart make him the true definition of what a physician should be. You are in The Best hands under his care. I highly recommended him if you are looking for an amazing Cardiologist.
About Dr. Predrag Knez, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1144307786
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Mc
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- U Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knez has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knez speaks Croatian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knez, there are benefits to both methods.