Dr. Precious Lloren, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Precious Lloren, DDS
Overview
Dr. Precious Lloren, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Humble, TX.
Dr. Lloren works at
Locations
-
1
Carus Dental Atascocita19121 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste E, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 417-4844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lloren?
About Dr. Precious Lloren, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1487817482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lloren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lloren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloren works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.