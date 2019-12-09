Overview

Dr. Precious Braswell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Braswell works at Precious L. Braswell MD Ob.gyn. LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.