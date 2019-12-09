Dr. Precious Braswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Precious Braswell, MD
Dr. Precious Braswell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Precious L. Braswell MD Ob.gyn. LLC2885 Headland Dr, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 344-9333
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Where is she now? I have never felt so comfortable with a Doctor she is the best hands down. Life cycle is another story but u kept going because of her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942207881
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
