Dr. P Andrew Waran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Waran works at First California Physician Partners in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.