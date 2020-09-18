Dr. Prayag Barot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prayag Barot, MD
Overview
Dr. Prayag Barot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Barot works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group225 May St Ste A, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 346-5400
Urgent Care of Nj2090 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 339-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr barot saved the life of my 84 year old mother. Would highly recommend dr
About Dr. Prayag Barot, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Gujarati
- 1366463077
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barot works at
Dr. Barot speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.
