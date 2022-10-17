Dr. Pravin Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pravin Puri, MD
Overview
Dr. Pravin Puri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Somerset Plastic Surgery1080 Kirts Blvd Ste 700, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 362-2300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Puri was amazing! Everyone in his office was nice and made everything so smooth. I chose Dr. Puri to do my tummy tuck, abdominal wall repair and liposuction, he did a phenomenal job. I’m very happy with my results from his work! I highly recommend seeing him.
About Dr. Pravin Puri, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.