Dr. Pravin Chellamuthu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Pravin Chellamuthu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mechanicsville, VA.
Locations
Aspen Dental7318 Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (844) 596-4361
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pravin Chellamuthu, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chellamuthu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chellamuthu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chellamuthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellamuthu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellamuthu.
