Overview

Dr. Pravin Avula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smiths Grove, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Avula works at Pravin Avula in Smiths Grove, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.