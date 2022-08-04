Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Locations
Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise PA75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 786-4828
Monroe Office111 Union Valley Rd Ste 201, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 786-4486
New Brunswick Cardiology Group P.A. - East BrunswickH15 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 788-3765
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khanna makes every effort to understand the whole patient, not just the heart problem. When I have mentioned Dr. Khanna’s name to other physicians, their replies are always very positive. Despite his overwhelming schedule, Dr. Khanna takes the time to thoroughly review any issues with his patient.
About Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center|Yale U-New Haven Hosp
- Yale Univ Sch Med
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
