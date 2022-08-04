See All Interventional Cardiologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Khanna works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise PA
    75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 786-4828
  2. 2
    Monroe Office
    111 Union Valley Rd Ste 201, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 786-4486
  3. 3
    New Brunswick Cardiology Group P.A. - East Brunswick
    H15 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 788-3765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497932149
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center|Yale U-New Haven Hosp
Residency
  • Yale Univ Sch Med
Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

