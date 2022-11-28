Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solipuram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Osmania Medical College (Hospital) and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Solipuram works at
Locations
-
1
Thornton8820 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Directions (720) 764-6265Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solipuram?
Very well organized and got me in on time. Caring and empathetic.
About Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1750365300
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Osmania Medical College (Hospital)
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solipuram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solipuram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solipuram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solipuram works at
Dr. Solipuram has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solipuram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solipuram speaks Hindi and Telugu.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Solipuram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solipuram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solipuram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solipuram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.