Dr. Praveena Gandikota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveena Gandikota, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.
Dr. Gandikota works at
Locations
Han Endocrinology Associates196 W Sproul Rd Ste 205, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 338-1820
Crozer Medical Plaza500 Evergreen Dr, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 338-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and pleasant, very knowledgeable about diabetes.
About Dr. Praveena Gandikota, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1285849513
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
