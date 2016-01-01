Overview

Dr. Praveen Vijhani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Vijhani works at Champaign Dental Group in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Pulmonary Edema and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.