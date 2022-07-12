Dr. Praveen Vashist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vashist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Vashist, MD
Overview
Dr. Praveen Vashist, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Asheville20 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-8232
-
2
AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Weaverville179 N Buncombe School Rd, Weaverville, NC 28787 Directions (828) 645-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Vashist is a knowledgeable, considerate physician. His diagnosis is accurate. He explains the disease and potential progression of disease well. I would highly recommend Dr. Vashist as your oncologist.
About Dr. Praveen Vashist, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902026180
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Vashist works at
