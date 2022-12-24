Overview

Dr. Praveen Tumula, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tumula works at Texas Oncology in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Pampa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.