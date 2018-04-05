Dr. Praveen Srungaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srungaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Srungaram, MD
Overview
Dr. Praveen Srungaram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Locations
Baylor Scott and White Internal Medicine5236 W University Dr Ste 2000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5375
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this doctor. Best bedside manner, keeps the patient informed and actually has a great sense of humor. Both my husband and I see him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Praveen Srungaram, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184715781
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srungaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srungaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srungaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srungaram works at
Dr. Srungaram has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srungaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Srungaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srungaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srungaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srungaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.