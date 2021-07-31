Overview

Dr. Praveen Roy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Internal Medicine Associates, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.