Dr. Praveen Roy, MD
Dr. Praveen Roy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Internal Medicine Associates, LLC2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5173
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Very helpful and patient with my concerns and questions. Provided a lot of information concerning my condition as well as various treatment plans that fit my needs.
About Dr. Praveen Roy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- National Institutes Of Health/Georgetown University/Washington Dc Va Med Center Gastroenterology Combined Fellowship Program
- East Carolina University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
