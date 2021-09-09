- FindCare
Dr. Praveen Rajanahalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveen Rajanahalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Rajanahalli works at
Locations
-
1
Supro Direct Concierge Medicine701 E County Line Rd Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 300-7424Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
County Line Family Health Ctr8921 Southpointe Dr # A, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 884-7820
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajanahalli?
Meeting Dr. Raj for the very first time, and the brain almost instantly registers the trust, and the confidence that you are in one of the best hands of medical care. He and his staff are at their best - friendly, professional, and most importantly - thorough in their diagnosis, thorough in their tests, thorough in their paperwork. Dr. Raj is very passionate on his profession, shows a great care for his patients and never shies away from addressing each and every minute concerns or queries of the patient (based on our experience). Thank you Dr. Raj, to you and your entire staff.