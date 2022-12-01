See All Spine Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Prasad works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 250, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(80)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2022
Dr. Prasad's manner and methodical approach gave confidence on the first visit. Specifically, imaging review and detailed surgical description was well communicated. His training and experience level with the associated procedure reveals throughout, the end result being an elimination of pain and higher quality of life.
Lumen Marcellana — Dec 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD
Dr. Prasad's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Prasad

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD

  • Neurological Spine Surgery
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1811916638
Education & Certifications

  • UC Davis Sch Med/Med Ctr
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
  • University Of California, School Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prasad works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prasad’s profile.

85 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

