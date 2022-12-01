Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 250, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prasad's manner and methodical approach gave confidence on the first visit. Specifically, imaging review and detailed surgical description was well communicated. His training and experience level with the associated procedure reveals throughout, the end result being an elimination of pain and higher quality of life.
About Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811916638
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Sch Med/Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
