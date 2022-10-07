Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Center for Urology1000 73rd St Ste 17, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 223-2383
-
2
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-2084
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
he is a wonderful dr explains things treats you like a human being if I ever need surgery again I want him to do it God gave this man a talent and he puts it to good use
About Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164429403
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.