Dr. Praveen Perni, MD
Overview
Dr. Praveen Perni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and Riverview Health.
Locations
American Health Network3631 N Morrison Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (855) 246-2464
American Health Network12188B N Meridian St Ste 260, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 208-3866
American Health Network504 W Camp St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (855) 246-2464
American Health Network of Indiana LLC8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 745-5403
American Health Network18077 River Rd Ste 104, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (855) 246-2464
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I needed spine surgery for several months before I actually decided to do it. Dr. Perni was recommended to me by a friend who had back surgery. I met with him and was very impressed; he was professional, friendly and positive. My surgery is over and I am improving weekly. I would highly recommend Dr. Perni. His staff is very friendly, which is nice in this day and age!
About Dr. Praveen Perni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437368479
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
