Overview

Dr. Praveen Perni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and Riverview Health.



Dr. Perni works at American Health Network in Muncie, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN, Lebanon, IN, Avon, IN and Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.