Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
Ozarks Healthcare1100 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 257-5848
Coastal Diagnostics Group LLC333 SE 2nd Ave Ste 2000, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (888) 209-4955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pathak has been my Psychiatrist for 18 years. After experience three of his specialty prior to my first visit; I can say without reservation, that he has helped me tremendously. Initially anxiety with performance at work; then some depression issues through retirement. Lately he has been extremely helpful helping me to reduce dependency on Xanax. Now I am almost off all Benzo drugs and doning great 2021 July.
About Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386613867
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pathak speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
