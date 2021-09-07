See All Psychiatrists in West Plains, MO
Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD

Psychiatry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pathak works at Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry in West Plains, MO with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ozarks Healthcare
    1100 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 257-5848
  2. 2
    Coastal Diagnostics Group LLC
    333 SE 2nd Ave Ste 2000, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 209-4955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Dr. Pathak has been my Psychiatrist for 18 years. After experience three of his specialty prior to my first visit; I can say without reservation, that he has helped me tremendously. Initially anxiety with performance at work; then some depression issues through retirement. Lately he has been extremely helpful helping me to reduce dependency on Xanax. Now I am almost off all Benzo drugs and doning great 2021 July.
    Barry Mckently — Sep 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386613867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
