Overview

Dr. Praveen Pathak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pathak works at Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry in West Plains, MO with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.