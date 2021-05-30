Dr. Panguluri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD
Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Anthem
DR. PANGUILARI is a wonderful doctor. He is kind, caring, reassuring and most important he is a wonderful listener. He is very qualified. Yesterday, after doing multiple tests on me to make sure everything was normal, he suggested, but did not push me into having a Heart Catherization. I was nervous, but I had and still have complete faith in him, his abilities and his knowledge of the heart. He fully explained everything to me and made me feel protected in his hands. I knew he would take good care of me and I went into the procedure knowing he would take care of me . The entire cath team were so kind, they all introduced themselves to me reassured me and I knew they felt good working with Dr. PANGUILARI. Iam so happy he is not only my cardiologist but my husbands. He responds to me with all questions, I feel fortunate to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033434774
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
