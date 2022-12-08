See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Murthy works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plains, PA and Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    672 S River St Ste 217, Plains, PA 18705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1 Hamilton Health Pl Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy?

Dec 08, 2022
I had been to several other hand specialists for my Dupuytren's. This was the first time I felt comfortable immediately. Dr Murthy answered all my questions. His "bedside manner" put me at ease. in two short weeks I have a mostly functioning right hand. There remains 2 weeks of recovery. As my left hand progresses, I will most certainly drive 2.5 hours to appointments.
Jeff Thurston — Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murthy to family and friends

Dr. Murthy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Murthy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD.

About Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982017836
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.