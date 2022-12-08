Overview

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plains, PA and Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

