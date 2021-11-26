See All Psychiatrists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD

Psychiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Moolamalla works at Daren E Meyer MD in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daren E Meyer MD
    1575 Heritage Dr Ste 203, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 529-5445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 26, 2021
    Dr Moollamalla is an excellent doctor in all aspects. I transferred to him years ago after seeing another dr in this field whom I felt was very judgemental and couldnt remember my name much less other info about me between visits. And now after getting ill with long-term illness and trying to find drs to help me with it but getting nowhere with any of them, just makes me appreciate him that much more. He remembers everything and has a very calming sincere demeanor that is also very welcoming. He is a gem, truly, so after moving almost 3 hours away after a divorce, I still go to see him because I could never find another as good as he. And I thank God I was brought to his office my first appt.
    M Pittman — Nov 26, 2021
    About Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114935954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moolamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moolamalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moolamalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moolamalla works at Daren E Meyer MD in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moolamalla’s profile.

    Dr. Moolamalla has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moolamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moolamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moolamalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moolamalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moolamalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

