Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Daren E Meyer MD1575 Heritage Dr Ste 203, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 529-5445
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Moollamalla is an excellent doctor in all aspects. I transferred to him years ago after seeing another dr in this field whom I felt was very judgemental and couldnt remember my name much less other info about me between visits. And now after getting ill with long-term illness and trying to find drs to help me with it but getting nowhere with any of them, just makes me appreciate him that much more. He remembers everything and has a very calming sincere demeanor that is also very welcoming. He is a gem, truly, so after moving almost 3 hours away after a divorce, I still go to see him because I could never find another as good as he. And I thank God I was brought to his office my first appt.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114935954
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
