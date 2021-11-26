Overview

Dr. Praveen Moolamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Moolamalla works at Daren E Meyer MD in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.