Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

