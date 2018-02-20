Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD
Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Very friendly. Explains things well. Interacts well with patient.
About Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700058195
- Lahey Hitchcock Clinic
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrotra has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
