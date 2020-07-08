Dr. Praveen Krishnadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Krishnadas, MD
Dr. Praveen Krishnadas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Sebring Pediatrics LLC3201 Medical Way Ste 101, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-0770
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our one and only pediatrician for the past ten years for both our boys, he is caring, knowledgeable, and actually listens. He was very patient with us when we were new anxious parents and has always personally called us with any results, and was available for any follow up questions. Literally the best doctor I’ve ever seen. I pray he stays put for a good long while.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1922054345
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Krishnadas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnadas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnadas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnadas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnadas.
