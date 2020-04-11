Overview

Dr. Praveen Kanaparti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kanaparti works at SOUTHERN HEART GROUP PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.