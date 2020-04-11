Dr. Praveen Kanaparti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaparti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Kanaparti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveen Kanaparti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Kanaparti works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Cardiology Inc14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (205) 329-4406
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanaparti?
One of the best experiences I have ever had. My husband and I are RNs, and we talked about him just today, hoping he is safe during this COVID19 era and as kind, compassionate and wise today as when we met him ... 5 years ago.
About Dr. Praveen Kanaparti, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437150349
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanaparti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanaparti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaparti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanaparti works at
Dr. Kanaparti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaparti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaparti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaparti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaparti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaparti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.