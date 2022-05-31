Overview

Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at PRAVEEN K. GUPTA, M.D. in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.