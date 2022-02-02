Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Kearney County Hospital, Valley County Health System and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Birthi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain and Physical Medicine Clinic908 N Howard Ave Ste 105, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-8900
-
2
Grand Island Pain Relief Center PC403 Lexington Cir, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 675-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Hastings Pain Relief Center726 Eastside Blvd, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 834-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Brodstone Healthcare
- Kearney County Hospital
- Valley County Health System
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birthi?
Dr. Birthi has been amazing and very supportive. My pain is finally under control and my quality of life has improved tremendously. His APRN Susan is amazing as well. This is the first time I've actually felt heard and treated accordingly. I highly recommend Dr. Birthi and his staff.
About Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1013161082
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore Medical College, India
- Sms Pre University College, Udupi, India
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birthi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birthi works at
Dr. Birthi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Birthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.