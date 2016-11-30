Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Praturi Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praturi Sharma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Ashok P Sharma MD PA16244 S Military Trl Ste 250, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-4739
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr Sharma is an excellent doctor, and a gentle and caring human being. He saved my life on 2 occasions performing ECT. One must understand all of the side effects of ECT treatment before starting treatment. It was a necessary treatment for me, as I had exhausted all my options.
About Dr. Praturi Sharma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
