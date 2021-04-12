Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Ent Specialists Inc825 Washington St Ste 310, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (508) 588-8034
Brockton Office35 Pearl St Ste 200, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-8034
- 3 188 Washington St, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (508) 699-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Pradhan's at one time. Very nice Dr.
About Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881652832
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.