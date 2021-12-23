See All Otolaryngologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their residency with UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Patel works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC
    3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 280-7855
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr Patel was very informative and positive about my diagnosis. He preformed my surgery and made me feel comfortable throughout the process. My recovery was easy and I feel well informed, all thanks to Dr Patel. I would absolutely recommend him for your ENT needs.
    Kinsey — Dec 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pratik Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902224942
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.