Dr. Pratik Patel, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Patel, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratik Patel, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona State Urological Institute2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 177, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 394-0200
-
2
Arizona State Urological Institute1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste A5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is very thorough and efficient in dealing with my husband’s conditions. Very courteous to both of us.
About Dr. Pratik Patel, MB BS
- Urology
- English
- 1891761169
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydrocele and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
