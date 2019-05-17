Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nj Comprehensive Epilepsy Center51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (516) 548-5794
-
2
Cardio Metabolic Institute - East Brunswick620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207 Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 497-2799
-
3
Cardio Metabolic Institute294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 497-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I would highly recommend Dr. Patel. I first met him when I was an ER patient at Robt Wood, 4 years ago, and he has been my cardiologist since then. He has an excellent bedside manner; of keen intellect, and a great communicator. I have had several crises and each time I called his office after-hours, either he or one of his colleagues called me and gave me guidance. He is a wonderful health care practitioner.
About Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1851397574
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School|University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.