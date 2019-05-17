See All Cardiologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 548-5794
  2. 2
    Cardio Metabolic Institute - East Brunswick
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207 Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2799
  3. 3
    Cardio Metabolic Institute
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 17, 2019
I would highly recommend Dr. Patel. I first met him when I was an ER patient at Robt Wood, 4 years ago, and he has been my cardiologist since then. He has an excellent bedside manner; of keen intellect, and a great communicator. I have had several crises and each time I called his office after-hours, either he or one of his colleagues called me and gave me guidance. He is a wonderful health care practitioner.
T. Bland in Edison , NJ — May 17, 2019
About Dr. Pratik Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851397574
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School|University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Residency
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

