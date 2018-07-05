Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Muhammad M. Kudaimi801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 303, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 703-1440
Cardiovascular Associates9104 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4473Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Community Care Network Inc7651 Harvest Dr, Schererville, IN 46375 Directions (219) 322-5723
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 836-7605
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Have an awesome experience with him. One of the Excellent Cardiologist in Rush hospital. He gave me assurances & assistance when I cannot even trust my self that I can do d procedure. I’m soooo scared & nervous for how many years that’s why I hide it from own family. He’s d right guy for the job well done.
- Cardiology
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
