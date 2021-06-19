Dr. Pratik Panchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratik Panchal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
Monmouth Heart & Vascular Specialists274 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 956-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panchal was on call the night my husband had to be rushed into the cath lab for an emergency procedure. I got that call at 12:47am and by 2:04am Dr. Panchal was on the phone explaining the problem, the solution and assuring me that my husband was doing well and stable. Although I've never met him, I owe him a great debt of gratitude for saving my husband's life and allowing him to continue to be a great Dad to our 16 year old son.
About Dr. Pratik Panchal, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851681068
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panchal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal works at
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods.