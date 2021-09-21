Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pontiac, MI.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Center of Mi44200 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 955-9948
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This nuerologist is the best nuerologist I have seen ever! I have had a seizure disorder since 1981 and I have been to every nuerologist around my area and none compare to Dr. Battacharya. He is the only doctor who knew anything about what might be causing my vertigo and sent me for treatment immediately. I will never change neurologists again. Hopefully this doctor doesn’t retire before I no longer require his care. He takes time to listen to my concerns and answers each of my questions thoroughly and in a manner I am able to understand. Furthermore, the waiting time in his office has always been short so I know they understand the importance of my time to me. I highly recommend him to anyone who requires neurological treatment for anything.
About Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1528212768
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattacharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattacharya has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhattacharya speaks Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.