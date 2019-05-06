Overview

Dr. Pratibha Vemulapalli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at CityMD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.