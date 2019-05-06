Dr. Pratibha Vemulapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemulapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratibha Vemulapalli, MD
Dr. Pratibha Vemulapalli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8920
- 2 86 Saint Felix St Fl 11, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 250-8811
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Very likely! Dr. Pratibha Vemulapalli made a true statement almost 9 years ago! Everyday is an experience and I'm still in progress but most of all health status has maintained throughout the years. I'm preparing a trip to visit her in person for my our 10 year anniversary!
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
