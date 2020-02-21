Overview

Dr. Pratibha Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Rao works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Solon, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.