Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
2 (68)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bansal works at Pain Rehab of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nitin Bansal M.d Pllc
    1515 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 446-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Sep 28, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Bansal to family and friends. She gave me stretches for back, neck and shoulders. I felt better after 3 spine surgeries and shoulder surgery. She recommended physical therapy that definitely helps. Doing stretches and moving and not letting myself get stiff definitely helps alleviate pain.
    — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1700893575
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati Med Center
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    • Deaconess Hosp
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bansal works at Pain Rehab of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bansal’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

