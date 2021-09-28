Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD
Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Nitin Bansal M.d Pllc1515 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 446-5900
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
I would recommend Dr. Bansal to family and friends. She gave me stretches for back, neck and shoulders. I felt better after 3 spine surgeries and shoulder surgery. She recommended physical therapy that definitely helps. Doing stretches and moving and not letting myself get stiff definitely helps alleviate pain.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1700893575
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Deaconess Hosp
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.