Dr. Prathila Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prathila Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Prathila Nair, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had a consult with her for our aunt. She took time in explaining to us about the condition and the treatment options. Easy to schedule appointment. Approachable.
About Dr. Prathila Nair, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1235397373
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Marijuana Addiction and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.