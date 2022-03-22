Overview

Dr. Prathibha Potharlanka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bordentown, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel Hahnemann



Dr. Potharlanka works at Premier Medicine and Wellness in Bordentown, NJ with other offices in Ewing, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.