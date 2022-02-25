Dr. Prathibha Chandrasekaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrasekaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prathibha Chandrasekaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Prathibha Chandrasekaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chandrasekaran works at
Locations
Redding Endoscopy Center1825 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-8667
James and Ha Jung Kim D.d.s Inc.601 E Romie Ln Ste 6, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 217-1291
- 3 1081b Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 771-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandra filled in for my normal gastroenterologist who became ill the day of my procedure. She was very kind and caring. Nothing like the negative reviews I have seen posted. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Prathibha Chandrasekaran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114985819
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Chandrasekaran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrasekaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrasekaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekaran works at
Dr. Chandrasekaran has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrasekaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandrasekaran speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrasekaran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrasekaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrasekaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrasekaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.