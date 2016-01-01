Overview

Dr. Pratheep Arora, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Arora works at Summit Medical Clinic, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.