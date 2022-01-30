See All Nephrologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Simhadri works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 206, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dehydration
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Dehydration
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 30, 2022
Dr. Simhadri is excellent! I am an ESRD patient with unusual additional comorbidities. He visits me (and his other patients) at the dialysis clinic at least once a week, and spends as long as it takes to answer questions. It's important that I understand my condition in order to manage it, and he's done everything he can to educate me. I can see now that at the outset I really didn't listen; dialysis and new health regimes were overwhelming. But he's persisted, showing far more patience than I could ever hope to dredge up! I'm now beginning to find some of the confidence I need in my ability to manage my condition. And I have the utmost confidence in him as a clinician. I'm so glad to have found a nephrologist who's not just skilled, but is also a thoroughly decent human being!
Linda — Jan 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD

  • Nephrology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548410574
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simhadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simhadri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simhadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simhadri works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simhadri’s profile.

Dr. Simhadri has seen patients for Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simhadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Simhadri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simhadri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simhadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simhadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

