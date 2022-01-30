Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simhadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD
Dr. Prathap Simhadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 206, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Dr. Simhadri is excellent! I am an ESRD patient with unusual additional comorbidities. He visits me (and his other patients) at the dialysis clinic at least once a week, and spends as long as it takes to answer questions. It's important that I understand my condition in order to manage it, and he's done everything he can to educate me. I can see now that at the outset I really didn't listen; dialysis and new health regimes were overwhelming. But he's persisted, showing far more patience than I could ever hope to dredge up! I'm now beginning to find some of the confidence I need in my ability to manage my condition. And I have the utmost confidence in him as a clinician. I'm so glad to have found a nephrologist who's not just skilled, but is also a thoroughly decent human being!
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1548410574
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Simhadri has seen patients for Dehydration, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simhadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
