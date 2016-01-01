Dr. Devaraj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prathab Devaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Prathab Devaraj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2964 E Banner Gateway Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 827-5500
-
2
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devaraj?
About Dr. Prathab Devaraj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1073778064
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devaraj has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devaraj speaks Tamil.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Devaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.