Dr. Prateek Sanghera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prateek Sanghera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Sanghera works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 930-5498
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prateek Sanghera, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316232820
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
